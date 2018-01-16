Cristiano Ronaldo tells Real Madrid team-mates he wants Manchester United transfer return – CaughtOffside
|
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Real Madrid team-mates he wants Manchester United transfer return
CaughtOffside
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided he wants to quit the club and seal a transfer back to Manchester United. The Portugal international feels betrayed by the club after failing to land a new contract and has communicated his …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!