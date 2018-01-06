Cross River University Graduate Constructs Hydro-Electric Power Plant

Cross River University Graduate Constructs Hydro-Electric Power Plant. 32 years old Augustine Otuokwa Ogar, a graduate of Electronic and Computer Technology, has constructed a 200 Mega Watts mini Hydroelectric power plant that generates electricity for the plant site and it’s surrounding Mgbaeshuo village of Wula Community,Eastern Boki, Boki LGA, Cross River State. The facebook user …

