“Crying During Marriage Proposal Is Disgusting”- Nigerian Feminist, Jennifer Uchendu

A Nigerian feminist and writer, Jennifer Uchendu believes it is disgusting to see women cry during marriage proposal. She took to her Twitter to share her opinion, she wrote; I believe that women who cry during proposals are feeding to a very destructive and misogynist culture. It’s just plain disgusting. Born on the 10th of […]

The post “Crying During Marriage Proposal Is Disgusting”- Nigerian Feminist, Jennifer Uchendu appeared first on Timeofgist.

