Crypto Derivative Platform Counterparty Is Coming to the Bitcoin Cash Network

This week a new forked counterparty protocol has been announced that will be solely dedicated to the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network. The team plans to launch its native currency XCPC on March 1 while also detailing there will be a ‘burning’ as well.

Also read: Japan’s DMM Bitcoin Exchange Opens for Business With 7 Cryptocurrencies

An Independent Counterparty Protocol Dedicated to Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin cash supporters were greeted this week by a new development — A counterparty protocol for the BCH network. The original counterparty network is a peer-to-peer platform launched in 2014 that allows the creation of financial assets derived from the BTC chain. In order to bootstrap the protocol’s native currency, developers performed what’s called Proof-of-Burn. This method requires the initiation of sending a cryptocurrency to an address that is unspendable. During the creation period of XCP in January of 2014, 2125.63 BTC were ‘burned’ by being sent to an unspendable address. Essentially the counterparty protocol can create other types of assets like bond notes, collectible cards, and loyalty rewards that are backed by the security of the BTC blockchain.

“Now a new forked version of the counterparty protocol is being created for the bitcoin cash blockchain — The counterparty protocol for BCH will have its own native currency called XCPC, and will be used to pay for the registration of asset names,” explains the XCPC team.

More generally, XCPC represents stake in the counterparty.cash platform on the Bitcoin (Cash) blockchain and it is the voting currency for changes to be decided on by the user community.

Counterparty.cash Nodes Will Communicate With the Bitcoin Cash Network

At the moment the team is having a “community consultation” to discuss the best ways to get counterparty for bitcoin cash operating smoothly. Interested volunteers and those who want to pitch ideas to the XCPC team can join the conversation to discuss the project’s goals. On February 1 the team will outline the platform’s logistics and the official launch will be on March 1, 2018. According to the XCPC developers, the forked counterparty protocol will allow full communication with the BCH network.

“The technology will allow counterparty.cash nodes to communicate with each other via the Bitcoin (Cash) blockchain,” the XCPC team emphasizes.

Bitcoin cash supporters have been talking about a counterparty implementation for quite some time and people have discussed creating implementations for the client. There was even a counterparty pull request submitted to the Bitcoin Unlimited codebase back in March. BCH proponents seem excited about a counterparty platform for bitcoin cash as it could lead to asset creation alongside possibilities like a Turing complete system.

What do you think about a counterparty concept applied to the BCH network? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclaimer: Bitcoin.com does not support this product/service. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the mentioned protocol or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Images via Shutterstock, and XCPC

Have you seen our new widget service? It allows anyone to embed informative Bitcoin.com widgets on their website.

The post Crypto Derivative Platform Counterparty Is Coming to the Bitcoin Cash Network appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

