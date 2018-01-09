Crystal Palace and Brighton left unconvinced by VAR after first outing in FA Cup clash – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Crystal Palace and Brighton left unconvinced by VAR after first outing in FA Cup clash
The Independent
The Video Assistant Referee got its first test of competitive English football on Monday night during Brighton's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, but it has left some players still unconvinced. Referee Andre Marriner didn't need to call on the VAR until …
FA Cup clash becomes first match in England to use VAR
Hodgson praises VAR system
James McArthur and Palace players divided after VAR debut
