CS Keter refutes Sh10b power bill inflation as lawyer threatens to sue
The Standard
CS Keter refutes Sh10b power bill inflation as lawyer threatens to sue
The Standard
NAIROBI, Monday Dec, 8: The government has refuted claims that Kenya Power backdated bills to recover more than Sh10 billion deferred in fuel costs last year. Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter on Monday blamed the high tarrifs on a billing …
