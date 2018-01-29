 CS Najib Balala questions shisha ban and closing of night clubs – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CS Najib Balala questions shisha ban and closing of night clubs – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

CS Najib Balala questions shisha ban and closing of night clubs
Daily Nation
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala in Mombasa on January 27, 2018. He has questioned the ban on shisha and closing of night clubs. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By WACHIRA MWANGI More by this Author By MOHAMED AHMED
Tourism CS Balala faults shisha banBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)
Joho attends 69th commemoration of Republic day of IndiaHivisasa
Fight cholera, chikungunya, CS urges JohoThe Star, Kenya

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.