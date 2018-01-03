Currency Representation on The Crypto Con 2018: USD 56 Billion

It is just another friendly nudge to say that The Crypto Con 2018 is around the corner. Mumbai, the Financial Hub of India and South Asia, will host the Asia’s First and Biggest Crypto Currency Event on 3rd March 2018.

Blockchain technology has created waves around the World, bringing transparency and massively reducing costs in sectors like Banking, Finance, Logistics and Manufacturing, among others.

The Crypto Con Event is bringing together hundreds of passionate Blockchain and Cryptocurrency experts around the world to talk about the technology, the currencies, and the future of this evolving industry.

You will get a unique opportunity to ask questions, have one to one discussion and networking. Our agenda comprises but not limited to

The Bitcoin Boom: why and how did it happen?

Central Banks giving way to smart contracts: Myth or Reality

Blockchain and Virtual Reality, the opportunities and the challenges of Cryptocurrencies.

And many more.

Agenda Notification

