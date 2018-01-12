"Curvy Is Not A Crime, Flaunting Mine Doesn’t Make Me Cheap" – Ghanaian Actress, Moesha

Beautiful and curvy Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong stuns and looks extremely gorgeous in new photos she just released via her Instagram page.

The actress also addressed the society and said flaunting her curves doesn’t make her cheap, contrarily to the societal perception of the art. According to her;

Dear society ,being curvy is not a crime and me deciding to flaunt what I have does not mean I am for sale or I am a cheap girl ,really can we cut the hypocrisy already ,the same thing a slim girl will do and get away with it. Ladies dress sexy for themselves and not for attention or for a man to like them.

Let’s stop body shaming..





