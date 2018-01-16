Customer details may have been stolen from the OnePlus web store

Android smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has shut down its card payment services after it emerged that customers that had recently shopped on its website had become victims of credit card fraud.

The post Customer details may have been stolen from the OnePlus web store appeared first on Digital Trends.

