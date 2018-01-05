 Customs Generates N1.03trn Revenue In 2017 – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customs Generates N1.03trn Revenue In 2017 – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Customs Generates N1.03trn Revenue In 2017
Independent Newspapers Limited
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.03 trillion in 2017, surpassing its target of N770.5 billion for the year. Joseph Attah, National Public Relations Officer of NCS, made this known at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday. Five working
Fire consumes 20 seized vehicles in Lagos customs' warehouseThe Punch
Customs generated N1.03trn revenue in 2017New Telegraph Newspaper
20 vehicles, bags of rice destroyed as fire razes Ikeja Customs warehouseVanguard
Daily Trust –Naija News
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.