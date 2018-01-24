Customs inaugurates staff college board for roadmap
Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has inaugurated a seven-man board to provide roadmap for the Customs Staff College, in the policy direction. The institution, which Ali promised to make one of the best possible, was conceived and established by the immediate past Comptroller-General of Customs Abdullahi Dikko. Located in Gwagwalada, Abuja, the […]
