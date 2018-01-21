Customs sets N1.3trn revenue target for 2018 – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Customs sets N1.3trn revenue target for 2018
Mr Joseph Attach, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said that the service had set N1.3 trillion revenue target for 2018. Attah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the Service recorded its highest …
