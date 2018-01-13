 CVR: INEC registers over 112, 225 new voters in Bayelsa | Nigeria Today
CVR: INEC registers over 112, 225 new voters in Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it registered no fewer than 112, 225 new eligible voters at the end of third quarter of the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Bayelsa. The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Clement Oha disclosed this on Friday in Yenagoa, during a stakeholders meeting involving Inter-Party Adversary […]

