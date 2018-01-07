 Cyril wants power now – News24 | Nigeria Today
Cyril wants power now – News24

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa


Cyril wants power now
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's backers are planning for him to take over the reins in the next few weeks and have him deliver the state of the nation address in February. However, Ramaphosa has to reckon with the possibility that pushing Jacob Zuma
