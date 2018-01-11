Daddy Freeze Mock Nigeria Pastors As Mark Zuckerberg Make $4 Billion Within 10 Days In 2018

Guess who just made $4.16 Billion in just 10 days into 2018? Facebook CEO. Mark Zuckerberg. He has even climbed from 5th position to 4th position on Bloomberg‘s billionaires list and he’s now worth nearly $77 billion. Which Nigeria pastor wont want him to be a member of his church? ..lol

According to reports, major market indices are up 2% year-to-date, continuing the major stock gains of last year. Among those profiting from the continued stock surge is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The 33-year-old has earned $4.16 billion since 2018 began, with company shares climbing more than 5%’.

Daddy Freeze has this to say about the Billionaire and Nigeria pastors;

If he were a Pentecostal Christian in Naija, this entire sum would be his first fruit! 😂😂😂whoever his pastor is, would be catapulted straight to freaking Forbes!!!

How come all those pastoral clowns who say tithe is a means to financial gain, haven’t taught their dumb followers how to make $4billion in 10 Days, despite their ludicrous claims and their ridiculous astronomical doctrines?

Mark doesn’t pay tithe TO ANY CHURCH!

While your pastors private jets are grounded at the airports for lack of funds, productive people are making billions when the year hasn’t even started yet.

Only a dingbat will pay tithe to A CHURCH in 2018!

Jesus didn’t collect tithe, neither did our first pastors, his disciples!

Tithing is NOT a christian practice, rather an abolished Jewish law!

Hebrews 7:18 KJV

[18] there is verily a disannulling of the commandment going before for the weakness & unprofitableness thereof.

◄ Galatians 5 ►

New Living Translation

[1] So Christ has truly set us free. Now make sure that you stay free, and don’t get tied up again in slavery to the law. [2] Listen! I, Paul, tell you this: If you are counting on circumcision to make you right with God, then Christ will be of no benefit to you. 3I’ll say it again.

If you are trying to find favor with God by being circumcised, you must obey every regulation in the whole law of Moses. [4] For if you are trying to make yourselves right with God by keeping the law, you have been cut off from Christ! You have fallen away from God’s grace.

Whats your take guys?