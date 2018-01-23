Dahiru Musdapher, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria is dead

Eminent jurist and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Dahiru Musdapher is dead. The former CJN died at a London hospital on monday after a protracted illness. Musdapher was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on August 27, 2011 and sworn-in by former President, Goodluck Jonathan two days after. He served as Chief […]

Dahiru Musdapher, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria is dead

