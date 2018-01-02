Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Eden Hazard is no longer a Real Madrid transfer target with the La Liga champions putting their trust in Marco Asensio.

Zinedine Zidane, a long-term admirer of the Chelsea forward, wanted Hazard, but board members are backing the 21-year-old ex-Real Mallorca star, with one even quoted as saying: “Why would we bring in the Belgian if we have Asensio?”. (Marca)

New Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella wants to keep Everton transfer target Steven N’Zonzi at the club during the January transfer window. The former Stoke City midfielder had been linked with a return to the Premier League after falling out with Eduardo Berizzo, Montella’s predecessor. (AS)

Valencia are looking to bolster their attacking options heading into the second half the La Liga season. Marcelino’s men are currently in third position, sandwiched between the two Madrid clubs and reports suggest they’re primed to raid Atletico to take Luciano Vietto on loan until the end of the current campaign. (Radio Valencia SER)

Italy

Inter Milan are in the market for defensive reinforcements after losing Miranda to injury. They’re looking to cut short Alessandro Bastoni’s loan spell with Atalanta and are working on a deal to bring one-time Liverpool transfer target Stefan de Vrij to the San Siro. They believe they can convince Lazio to sell this month to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Andre Silva moved to AC Milan in the summer for a rumoured €40m (£35.6m), however, the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is looking to move him elsewhere after the Portuguese striker failed to settle. Everton are believed to be interested in bringing the former Porto hitman to Goodison Park. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea’s hopes of convincing 33-year-old Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini to move to Stamford Bridge have suffered a setback after he hinted at extending his contract with Juventus. (Sky Italia)

France

Valencia are working on a deal to make Goncalo Guedes’ loan move to the Mestalla a permanent one in the summer. La Liga’s surprise package have put together an offer worth €40m (£35.6m) – half of what Paris Saint-Germain need to raise if they’re to avoid an FFP fine – and believe the player will turn down more money elsewhere if they finish in a Champions League position. (Le10Sport)

Germany

Hermann Gerland, Bayern Munich’s assistant manager, is said to have played a key role in convincing Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target Leon Goretzka to ignore the riches of the Premier League to join the Bavarian giants. Gerland has been a family friend for a number of years. (SportBild)

Schalke flew to their winter training camp in Spain with Goretzka on board. The midfielder is yet to inform his current club of his intentions, fuelling speculation that claims he has agreed to join Bayern Munich are premature. (Kicker)

Portugal

Napoli will allow left-back Faouzi Ghoulam to move to Manchester United if they pay his £53m release clause. The Serie A side are closing in on the £26.6m signing of his replacement, 22-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica. (Record)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

