Daily Trust African of the Year, Mutaru Muqthar – Daily Trust

Daily Trust African of the Year, Mutaru Muqthar

Daily Trust

Young Ghanaian-born civil society activist Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar will be honoured today at a special occasion in Abuja as the 2017 Daily Trust African of the Year. He was selected for the honour by a pan-African selection team led by former President …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

