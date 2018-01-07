Dalung charges youths to emulate Asisat Oshoala

By Luminous Jannamike

THE Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, on Sunday advised youths across the country to follow in the footsteps of three-time female footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala.

He also congratulated the female striker who plays for Dalian Quanjian F.C. in the Chinese Women’s Super League, saying “the recent award was a due recognition of a well deserving youth.”

Dalung, in a statement by Mrs Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, his Special Adviser on Media, said: “In a country dominated by a young population between the ages of 19 and 30, there is a need to channel our energies into worthwhile ventures to make Nigeria great again.

“This award is not just for Asisat Oshoala alone, but for every youth out there currently defying the odds just to make a name for himself or herself.”

While enjoining the teeming youths across the country to stay focused and carve a niche for themselves, the Minister said the recent success of Oshoala has reiterated the Nigerian spirit of ‘can do’.

“Anyone can achieve any level of success with the right approach, dedication, hard work and diligence,” he added.

Dalung further said that with the right attitude, determination and hard work, Oshoala can surpass the all time record holder, Perpetua Nkwocha with 4 CAF African Women Footballer of the year awards.

Vanguard reports that the 2017 AITEO CAF Football Awards on which platform Oshoala won the crown took place last Thursday in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The post Dalung charges youths to emulate Asisat Oshoala appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

