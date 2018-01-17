Dalung inaugurates appeals electoral committees for Para sports

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung on Wednesday inaugurated the Electoral and Appeals Committees for the Para Sports Federations in Abuja ahead of proposed elections on February 15, 2017.

The Appeals committee comprises 6 members including the Permanent Secretary Mr Olusade Adesola, Director FEAD Mrs Tayo Oreweme, Director Grassroots Sports Dr Ademola Are, Peter Nelson, Mr. D.A. Muhammed and Hon. Godfrey Gaya .

The Electoral Committee is also made up of 6 members including Clement Ojile as Chairman, Caleb Gidado, Nansel Nimyel, Dr (Mrs)Toyin Aluko, Dr Simon Ebohjaye and Pius Adewinle.

On the occasion Barrister Dalung noted that Para Sports Federations Elections had been long overdue since August 2017 adding that sports deserves vibrant administrative leadership that will move Para sports to greater heights.

He charged the members to be upright in the discharge of the onerous assignment.

“The Election guidelines will be strictly adhered to by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and will give room for the physically challenged and those who are passionate about sports to administer their sports.

“We are very optimistic that credible, passionate, committed and resourceful candidates will emerge at this election. It is important that we accord Para- Sports adequate attention as the Nigeria Power lifting, Wheel-Chair basketball, Para soccer amongst others have consistently done Nigeria proud at local and international championships.

“I hereby formally inaugurate these committees and wish to make it clear to the members that they were nominated based on proven integrity and wealth of experience in their various chosen fields. I am convinced that the members will be impartial in lubricating the electoral processes and ensuring that elections are free, fair, transparent and successful”, Dalung said.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Toyin Aluko who spoke on behalf of the Electoral Committee members thanked the Minister for the appointment and promised that the members will be fair to all concerned.

“On behalf of the Electoral committee, I thank the Honourable

Minister for finding us worthy of carrying out this task. I want to assure you that we will be fair and just to all and will produce credible leadership for the Para Sports Federations.

Elections will be conducted in Power lifting, Para-athletics, Para soccer, Amputee football, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball and Para Swimming.

The post Dalung inaugurates appeals electoral committees for Para sports appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

