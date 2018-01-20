Dalung unveils renovated power gym at National Stadium in Lagos

Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youths and Sports, on Friday in Lagos commended FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria for its partnership with the ministry to develop sports in Nigeria. Dalung, while unveiling the renovated power gymnasium at the National Stadium in Lagos, said the partnership was necessary for the growth of sports in Nigeria. “Sports has a […]

