Dammy Krane announces forthcoming “Leader Of The Streets” EP | Listen to “Down Low” feat. Ycee & L.A.X.

Dammy Krane has just announced his latest project, “Leader of the Streets” EP and off it comes this spanking new single featuring Ycee and L.A.X. The song is titled Down Low and was produced by emerging producer/singer, Spotless. Leader of the streets EP is scheduled to be released on the 8th of February. Listen and Download below: Download

The post Dammy Krane announces forthcoming “Leader Of The Streets” EP | Listen to “Down Low” feat. Ycee & L.A.X. appeared first on BellaNaija.

