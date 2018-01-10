 Dammy Krane – Free Sinzu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane – Free Sinzu

Posted on Jan 10, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Dammy Krane – Free Sinzu Dammy Krane in a new song lends his voice out for freedom for Nigerian rapper “Sinzu” who is serving his term in the States. The Dicey produced uptempo song is tiled “Free Sinzu” Listen Up! DOWNLOAD

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.