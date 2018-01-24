Dan Jazzy And His Usual Humor – "The Only Exercise I Do Is Sex ‘Knacking’" – Video
Marvin Boss, Don Jazzy don carry enter 18 again oo. This time, he posted a video on his Instagram page that simply states that “Knacking” is the only exercise he does. Well, come to think of it, its a pretty wonderful exercise .
The Mavin boss while taking a walk with singer, Dr Sid at Ikoyi bridge said his a very lazy person, so doing normal exercise is out of the book, all he does is “knacking” (simply means have sex) and mostly regularly.
He said;
“I am very lazy, I don’t engage myself in any form of strenuous activity or exercise for that matter, let me just say the only form of exercise I engage in is knacking” he said in a video posted on his snap.
Watch the video below!
