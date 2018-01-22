 Dankwambo 2015 Campaign DG Resigns From PDP. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dankwambo 2015 Campaign DG Resigns From PDP.

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Director General, Dankwambo 2015 Campaign Organisation, Sen. Saidu Umar Kumo, has resigned from the party. Kumo, who announced his resignation from the PDP during a brief interaction with Journalists at his residence in Gombe on Monday, said he was living the PDP because Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo […]

The post Dankwambo 2015 Campaign DG Resigns From PDP. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.