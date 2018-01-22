Dankwambo 2015 Campaign DG Resigns From PDP.

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Director General, Dankwambo 2015 Campaign Organisation, Sen. Saidu Umar Kumo, has resigned from the party. Kumo, who announced his resignation from the PDP during a brief interaction with Journalists at his residence in Gombe on Monday, said he was living the PDP because Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo […]

The post Dankwambo 2015 Campaign DG Resigns From PDP. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

