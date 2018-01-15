Dankwambo Happy With Quality Of Work At Shariah Court.
The Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and pace of execution of the ongoing construction of Shariah high court complex in Gombe. Governor Dankwambo who stated this while on an inspection of the project on Monday, commended the contractor, Maritalia Nig. Limited for a job well […]
Comments
