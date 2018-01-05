 Daura Dies Aged 72 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daura Dies Aged 72

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Long-serving Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Mamman Daura, is dead. A native of Daura in Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown, Amb Daura was aged 72. He died on Wednesday after a protracted illness and was buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday, after funeral prayers conducted at the Emir of Daura’s palace in Katsina State. Amb […]

The post Daura Dies Aged 72 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.