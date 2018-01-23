 Davido And Veteran Actress, Mama Rainbow Pictured Together On Set | Nigeria Today
Davido And Veteran Actress, Mama Rainbow Pictured Together On Set

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian Singer, Davido seems not to be joking with his acting ambition as the singer has been spotted on set with Veteran Nigerian actress, Idowu Phillips popularly known as Mama Rainbow.

About few weeks ago, the singer was also spotted in a trailer of a movie where he played a role of a highly skilled commercial pilot which is the younger character of the lead actor, who’s an oil mogul.

The details of the new movie Davido is involved in with Mama Rainbow is yet unknown.

