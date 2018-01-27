Davido Brags About Having Phone Numbers Of 13 Presidents

Prominent Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido, has spoken about the level he is currently at; boasting about having the phone numbers of about 13 Presidents.

The music star, who is one of the most influential and sought-after artistes on the continent, made this known during a recent chat with MTV Base.

Davido, who is also the leader of the 30billion gang, said that his father was not happy with his career path till he had to prove his worth.

His words: “When I released the song ‘Back then’, I did not know that it was going to be that big. Then I went back to school and the love that I was shown was overwhelming, let alone the way girls began to treat me. That one song with the video made my father realise that I had the talent. And then, I did the song, ‘Dami Duro’. “The song became so big and I remember that the President at the time called my father to talk about me and the song. Even during my father’s business meetings with his friends, they would mention my name and the song. Before long, I started travelling and doing shows around the world. Now I have the numbers of about 13 presidents on my phone and if I call them, they would answer the call. Then the award came and it set me on another level.”

The post Davido Brags About Having Phone Numbers Of 13 Presidents appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

