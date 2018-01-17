 Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit His Hometown | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido & His Girlfriend, Chioma Rowland Visit His Hometown

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido and his current girlfriend, Chioma visited his hometown Ede, Osun State for a family function yesterday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.