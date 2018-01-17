 Davido & his igbo girlfriend, Chioma Rowland visit Ede, his hometown (photos+Video) | Nigeria Today
Davido & his igbo girlfriend, Chioma Rowland visit Ede, his hometown (photos+Video)

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido and his new girlfriend, Chioma visited his hometown Ede in Osun State yesterday. Hope Davido finally settles with Chioma. Watch Video below:

The post Davido & his igbo girlfriend, Chioma Rowland visit Ede, his hometown (photos+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

