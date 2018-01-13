Davido in another controversy as aide beats up airport security officials

Security agencies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos have impounded 17 check-in luggage belonging to musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The seizure followed an alleged attack by one of the musician’s aides on Aviation Security (AVSEC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Checkport personnel at the airport upon his arrival from a foreign trip on Thursday evening.

The Nation gathered that trouble started when Checkport staff at the baggage reclaim area attempted to verify whether the tags on Davido’s luggage corresponded with the reclaimed luggage.

But, the enquiry of the personnel did not go down well with one of Davido’s aides who refused to tender the tags and resorted to abusive words against the staff.

What followed,according to sources,was a punch in the face on a Checkport staff by the aide.

A Customs personnel who rushed to the scene also got punched in the face by the aide.

The situation soon degenerated and the security personnel called for reinforcement.

The aide was overpowered and was then taken to ‘Tango City’ a secluded at the airport where unruly passengers and touts are kept by security agencies.

At ‘Tango City’ the aide reportedly continued his attack on two AVSEC personnel, one of them a female lady who was writing her report, and the other,a Customs official who was injured on his wrist.

It was at this point that the attention of Davido who was already outside the terminal awaiting the collection of his luggage from his aide was called to the terminal incident.

Attempt by Davido to get his luggage released was rebuffed by security agents who insisted on taking the detained aide to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti , Lagos.

The 17 seized luggage were still at the airport yesterday while effort was being made to transfer the aide to CID, Panti.

The source close to the scene of the incident said: “Davido had arrived Lagos Airport as usual with about 17 luggage in all. The rule is that whenever you arrive, you are expected to release your tags to the Checkport staff for confirmation and verification, but rather than comply with the simple rule, one of his aides insisted he won’t allow them to check the tags.

“But, unfortunately, this aide refused to be checked and rather than obey the simple civil aviation rule, he resorted to attacks on everybody. He attacked no fewer than four officials with at least two of them soaked in blood.”

General Manager, Public Affairs , Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mrs Henrietta Yakubu confirmed the incident yesterday.

The post Davido in another controversy as aide beats up airport security officials appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

