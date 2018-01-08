Davido Makes Foray Into Nollywood Debuts In New Movie

David Adeleke has made his debut in acting as he stars in new movie. The DMW leader seems set to conquer another sector of Nigerian entertainment Nollywood if he keeps up the pace. Davido has joined the increasing list of Nigerians musicians like Banky W, Chidinma, Vector, Ikechukwu etc., who have taken to acting to […]

