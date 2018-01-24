Davido, Phyno, Skales, Others Attend Burna Boy’s Private Album Listening Party – Information Nigeria
Davido, Phyno, Skales, Others Attend Burna Boy's Private Album Listening Party
Burna Boy thrilled a select few press and media, his close friends and family to an exclusive first listen of his forthcoming album “Outside” in a private listening party at WéRé House in Lekki, Lagos. The album is set to be released on all digital …
