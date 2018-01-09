 Davido Set To Star In Nollywood Film ‘Legend At Sixty’ | Nigeria Today
Davido Set To Star In Nollywood Film ‘Legend At Sixty’

Award-winning singer and music superstar Davido, has joined the likes of artists such as Banky W, Ikechukwu, Tuface, Chidinma, Vector and will be featured in a Nollywood movie. Davido is set to be playing a role in an upcoming Nollywood film tentatively titled ‘Legend at Sixty.’ Davido’s character is a highly skilled commercial pilot born […]

