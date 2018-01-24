 Davido Signs Zlatan Ibile To DMW Records.. See What Olamide Said | Nigeria Today
Davido Signs Zlatan Ibile To DMW Records.. See What Olamide Said

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

FIA crooner, Davido recently signed Zlatan Ibile to his DMW records.. and Olamide Aka Baddo, took to his twitter handle to appreciate what Davido did by signing Zlatan Ibile. He Wrote:- when big fish supports the lil ones.. gives me joy @iam_davido x @zlatan_ibile Shine my brother

