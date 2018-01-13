Davido, Zodwa Wabantu to finally ‘marry’ – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Davido, Zodwa Wabantu to finally 'marry'
The Herald
The Saturday Herald of December 9 carried an article titled Why Davido should marry Zodwa Wabantu. The Nigerian has noted our word. When we talk, Africa listens! The two are set to “marry”. The article drew features synonymous with both entertainers …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!