Davido’s Crew Member, Kayode AKA Tyconne That Beat Up Airport Security Was A Trained US Soldier

Davido‘s crew member, Umarudeen Kayode who was arrested recently following his alleged assault of a Customs officer is said to be a Trained US Soldier. According to reports, Kayode had engaged in a fight with Airport officials at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on January 11th after an argument over verification of luggage went awry. […]

The post Davido’s Crew Member, Kayode AKA Tyconne That Beat Up Airport Security Was A Trained US Soldier appeared first on Timeofgist.

