Davido’s Crew Member, Kayode Regains Freedom

One of Davido’s crew member, Umarudeen Kayode, aka Tyconne who detained few weeks ago at Kiriki prison has finally regained freedom on the ground that he has met his bail conditions.

Tycoone who was a former US military officer was arrested at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport on January 11th after an argument which led to violence sprang up the point of luggage verification at the Airport. Tycoone fights dirty as he assaulted Airport officials during the process.

January 12th, a day after the incident, he was arraigned before Ikeja Magistrate court and charged for assault, breach of public peace and resisting arrest.

