Davido’s Manager Celebrates 8 Sound City MVP Nominations

The “IF” crooner, Davido who had an amazing music run last year has received nominations in 8 categories at the forthcoming Sound City MVP awards.

As Davido got the highest number of nominations for the award, his manager Asa Asika has expressed his excitement through a social media post celebrating the huge nominations at the Sound City MVP Award which is scheduled to hold at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos in Nigeria.

While urging all music lovers to help Davido claim the awards through their votes, Asika listed the categories in which the singer was nominated.

See Lists Below;

-Best Male MVP -Best Pop -Digital Artiste of the year -Video of the year -Song of the year -Viewer’s choice -Listener’s choice -African artiste of the year

See Photo Below;

