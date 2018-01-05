 DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro dropped after a controversy-ridden tenure – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro dropped after a controversy-ridden tenure – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Africa


DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro dropped after a controversy-ridden tenure
Ndegwa Muhoro has been replaced in an acting capacity by Mr George Kinoti, in changes announced Friday. Mr Muhoro, Mr Joel Kitili and Mr Samuel Arachi had all been redeployed to the Public Service Commission. The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Joseph
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

