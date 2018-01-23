De Bruyne signs new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2023

English Premier League leaders Manchester City received a boost on Monday with the news that influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has agreed to sign a new five-year contract with the club. The Belgian joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, initially agreeing a six-year contract to stay in Manchester. However, his performances since, including 38 […]

The post De Bruyne signs new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2023 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

