Dead Appointees: “The list is being reviewed” – Presidency

The Federal Government will begin the review of the 1467 persons appointed as members and chairs of boards of agencies and parastatals, The Cable reports. President Muhammadu Buhari had made the appointment on December 30, 2017, of 209 board chairmen and 1,258 members of government-owned agencies and parastatals. Nigerians on social media had discovered at least […]

The post Dead Appointees: “The list is being reviewed” – Presidency appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

