 Dead Bodies Everywhere! 10 Dead, Many Injured As Suicide Bomber Strikes At Gamboru-Ngala Mosque In Borno | Nigeria Today
Dead Bodies Everywhere! 10 Dead, Many Injured As Suicide Bomber Strikes At Gamboru-Ngala Mosque In Borno

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to TVC News reports, Many injured, 10 people feared dead after a suicide bomber attacked Gamboru-Ngala Mosque in Borno. More Details Soon..

