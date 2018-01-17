 Deaf And Dumb Parent’s Day-old-baby Disappears At Kaduna Hospital | Nigeria Today
Deaf And Dumb Parent’s Day-old-baby Disappears At Kaduna Hospital

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

Kaduna State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, on Wednesday said investigation has commenced on the disappearance of a day-old-baby at Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital, Kaduna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the baby, whose parents were deaf and dumb, was allegedly stolen by a woman hours after delivery […]

