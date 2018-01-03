Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions – Reuters
|
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Reuters
… ** Dominion Energy Inc said it would buy Scana Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $7.9 billion, offering the utility a way out of dealing with unhappy customers and federal investigations following a failed nuclear project. ** China's ride …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!