Declare herdsmen as terrorist gang or risk wrath of other militias – Group tells Buhari

The Adamawa United Forum (AUF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare herdsmen as terrorist gang following their incessant killings across the nation or risk the wrath of other militia groups in the country. The spokesman of the group, Musa Jekeko, told journalists yesterday in Yola that the recent killings in Numan Local Council of […]

