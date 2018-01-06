Declare marauding herdsmen as terrorists – NANS tells FG

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian students (NANS) has condemned the gruesome murder of farmers in Benue State by herdsmen. It called on the Federal Government to label marauding herdsmen across the country a terrorist group. This was contained in a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Okereafor […]

