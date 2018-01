Decongestion: FG frees 951 prison inmates, as 430 gain varsity admission – Vanguard



Vanguard Decongestion: FG frees 951 prison inmates, as 430 gain varsity admission

Vanguard

ABUJA—As part of efforts to decongest Nigeria's overcrowded prisons, the Federal Government, through the National Stakeholders on Prison Reforms has freed 951 inmates across three geo-political zones of the country, after meeting the conditions for …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest